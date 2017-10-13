Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 85.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $703,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,505,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 44,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.36, for a total transaction of $15,240,299.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,446 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,929. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $361.76 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.37.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ TSLA) traded up 0.060% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.895. 1,720,158 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.80. Tesla Inc. has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $389.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.39 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc. will post ($6.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

