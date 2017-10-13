Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aralez Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3820365924835 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 122.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/aralez-pharmaceuticals-arlz-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-14.html.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.