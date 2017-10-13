Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AQXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops oral drug candidates to treat inflammation and cancer. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AQXP. BidaskClub downgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) traded down 0.57% on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $326.62 million. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, analysts anticipate that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.15) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQXP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the second quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

