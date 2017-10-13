Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Aqua America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,143 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Aqua America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua America, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Rubin sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $430,715.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,613.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

