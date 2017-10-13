Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lessened by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $948,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,358 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

