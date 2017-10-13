Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,195 shares. The company has a market cap of $809.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $104.08 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 56,808 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $8,788,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

