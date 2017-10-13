Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $343.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

