Analyzing SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) and Its Competitors

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE: SLG) is one of 21 public companies in the “Office REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SL Green Realty Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get SL Green Realty Corporation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SL Green Realty Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty Corporation 0 7 5 0 2.42 SL Green Realty Corporation Competitors 114 518 553 3 2.37

SL Green Realty Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $115.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. As a group, “Office REITs” companies have a potential upside of 6.49%. Given SL Green Realty Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty Corporation has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty Corporation $1.53 billion $871.44 million 106.69 SL Green Realty Corporation Competitors $648.15 million $343.67 million 60.92

SL Green Realty Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SL Green Realty Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

SL Green Realty Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SL Green Realty Corporation pays out 319.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Office REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 249.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SL Green Realty Corporation has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SL Green Realty Corporation lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty Corporation 7.20% 1.43% 0.72% SL Green Realty Corporation Competitors 5.62% 1.41% 0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of SL Green Realty Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corporation beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

SL Green Realty Corporation Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments. It acquires, owns, repositions, manages and leases commercial office, retail and multifamily properties in the New York Metropolitan area. Its debt and preferred equity activities include purchases and originations, inclusive of advances under future funding obligations, discount and fee amortization, and paid-in-kind interest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or held interests in 24 consolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 16.1 million rentable square feet and seven unconsolidated commercial office buildings encompassing approximately 6.6 million rentable square feet located primarily in midtown Manhattan.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.