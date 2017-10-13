Analyzing Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and Diana Containerships (DCIX)

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) and Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Scorpio Bulkers Inc. alerts:

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Diana Containerships’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $123.25 million 4.05 $610,000.00 ($1.26) -5.52 Diana Containerships $22.70 million 0.01 -$10.89 million ($11,547.25) 0.00

Scorpio Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Containerships. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Containerships, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Scorpio Bulkers and Diana Containerships, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 2 4 0 2.67 Diana Containerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus target price of $9.54, suggesting a potential upside of 37.29%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Diana Containerships.

Volatility & Risk

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Containerships has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Diana Containerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers -72.87% -7.52% -4.58% Diana Containerships -467.42% -27.46% -10.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers beats Diana Containerships on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT. Its Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. All of its owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers, along shipping routes, and are employed primarily in the spot market or in spot market-oriented pools of similarly sized vessels. As of December 31, 2016, its operating fleet of 48 vessels consisted of 47 drybulk vessels and one chartered-in drybulk vessel. It also has a contract for the construction of one newbuilding drybulk vessel.

Diana Containerships Company Profile

Diana Containerships Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the ownership of containerships. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of six panamax and six post-panamax containerships with a combined carrying capacity of 61,517 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included SAGITTA, CENTAURUS, NEW JERSEY, PAMINA, DOMINGO, DOUKATO, PUELO, PUCON, MARCH, GREAT and HAMBURG. The Company’s customers include national, regional and international companies. The Company charters its vessels to customers primarily pursuant to short-term and long-term time charters. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries included Likiep Shipping Company Inc., Orangina Inc., Rongerik Shipping Company Inc., Dud Shipping Company Inc., Mago Shipping Company Inc., Eluk Shipping Company Inc., Oruk Shipping Company Inc., Meck Shipping Company Inc., Langor Shipping Company Inc. and Unitized Ocean Transport Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.