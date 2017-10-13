Analyzing QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) and Applied Micro Circuits (AMCC)

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) and Applied Micro Circuits (NASDAQ:AMCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

QuickLogic Corporation has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Micro Circuits has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuickLogic Corporation and Applied Micro Circuits, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Micro Circuits 0 4 0 0 2.00

QuickLogic Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. Applied Micro Circuits has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given QuickLogic Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuickLogic Corporation is more favorable than Applied Micro Circuits.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic Corporation and Applied Micro Circuits’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic Corporation $11.95 million 11.13 -$13.93 million ($0.22) -7.55 Applied Micro Circuits N/A N/A N/A ($0.38) -22.24

Applied Micro Circuits has higher revenue, but lower earnings than QuickLogic Corporation. Applied Micro Circuits is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuickLogic Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of QuickLogic Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Applied Micro Circuits shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic Corporation and Applied Micro Circuits’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic Corporation -130.99% -84.50% -54.86% Applied Micro Circuits -11.11% -16.63% -13.04%

Summary

Applied Micro Circuits beats QuickLogic Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic Corporation

QuickLogic Corporation develops and markets semiconductor and software algorithm solutions. The Company’s solutions primarily target smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). The Company is a fabless semiconductor provider of flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, and ultra-low power Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). The Company’s solutions integrate multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. The Company’s solutions are created from its new silicon platforms, including EOS, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products, its mature products, which are produced on semiconductor processes over 180 nanometers, primarily include its pASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as royalty revenue, programming hardware and design software. Its sensor algorithm software includes SenseMe software library.

About Applied Micro Circuits

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation (AMCC) provides silicon solutions for cloud infrastructure and data centers, as well as connectivity products for edge, metro and long haul communications equipment. The Company’s products serve Computing and Connectivity markets. Its Computing products include the X-Gene family of server processors, based on the ARMv8 64-bit Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), which target mainstream cloud and data center infrastructure, including hyperscale, telco, enterprise and high performance computing. It also offers embedded computing products, which include HeliX family of processors, based on the ARM 64-bit ISA and its PowerPC products, based on Power Architecture. Its embedded Computing products are deployed in various applications, including networking and telecom, enterprise storage and industrial applications. The Connectivity business includes X-Weave family of products for service providers and public cloud, private cloud and enterprise data centers.

