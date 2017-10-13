Analyzing pdvWireless (PDVW) and Ruckus Wireless (RKUS)

pdvWireless (NASDAQ: PDVW) and Ruckus Wireless (NYSE:RKUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of pdvWireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of pdvWireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares pdvWireless and Ruckus Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless -711.56% -15.52% -14.61% Ruckus Wireless -0.92% -1.17% -0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares pdvWireless and Ruckus Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless $5.21 million 89.79 -$27.65 million ($2.57) -12.63 Ruckus Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ruckus Wireless has higher revenue, but lower earnings than pdvWireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for pdvWireless and Ruckus Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ruckus Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

pdvWireless currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.16%. Given pdvWireless’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe pdvWireless is more favorable than Ruckus Wireless.

Summary

pdvWireless beats Ruckus Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc., formerly Pacific DataVision, Inc., is a wireless communications carrier and a provider of mobile workforce communication and location-based solutions. The Company’s solutions focus on enhancing the productivity of its customers’ field-based workers, and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. The Company is deploying and operating the two-way radio networks that offer push-to-talk (PTT) communications services to primarily dispatch-centric, small and medium-sized businesses. The Company has launched its PTT networks in markets throughout the United States. The Company offers its DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, its suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices. Developed for dispatch-centric businesses, pdvConnect enables businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers.

About Ruckus Wireless

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. is a supplier of advanced (Wi-Fi) solutions. The Company’s solutions, which it call Smart Wi-Fi, are used by service providers and enterprises to solve a range of network capacity, coverage and reliability challenges associated with wireless traffic demands. It operates through selling controllers and access points along with related software and services segment. The Company markets and sells its products and technology through a network of channel partners to a variety of service providers and enterprises around the world. Its Smart Wi-Fi solutions offer features and functionality, such as enhanced reliability, extended range and scalability. Its products include controllers, indoor and outdoor access points, wireless bridges, controller software platforms, software management solutions, including reporting and analytics, and Wi-Fi-related cloud services, such as location-based positioning, and certificate-based security and on-boarding of Wi-Fi devices.

