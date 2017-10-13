Analyzing Landstar System (LSTR) & FRP Holdings (FRPH)

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) and FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Landstar System has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP Holdings has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landstar System pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FRP Holdings does not pay a dividend. Landstar System pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar System and FRP Holdings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System 4.37% 26.11% 13.28% FRP Holdings 17.90% 3.40% 2.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Landstar System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of FRP Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Landstar System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of FRP Holdings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Landstar System and FRP Holdings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System 2 5 3 0 2.10 FRP Holdings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landstar System currently has a consensus price target of $91.11, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Given Landstar System’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landstar System is more favorable than FRP Holdings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landstar System and FRP Holdings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System $3.33 billion 1.26 $271.70 million $3.46 28.95 FRP Holdings $32.09 million 14.20 $21.12 million $0.68 66.99

Landstar System has higher revenue and earnings than FRP Holdings. Landstar System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Landstar System beats FRP Holdings on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs. It operates in two segments: the Transportation Logistics segment and the Insurance segment. The Transportation Logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by it include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul or specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, project cargo and customs brokerage. The insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company, which is an offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc.

FRP Holdings Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc., FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc. The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment). The Company’s Asset Management Segment owns leases and manages warehouse and office buildings. Its Mining Royalty Lands Segment owns several properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties. Its Land Development and Construction Segment owns and monitors the parcels of land that are in various stages of development.

