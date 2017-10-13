Analyzing G&K Services (GKSR) & Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

G&K Services (NASDAQ: GKSR) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Cintas Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. G&K Services does not pay a dividend. Cintas Corporation pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cintas Corporation has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Cintas Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Cintas Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G&K Services and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G&K Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cintas Corporation $5.67 billion 2.84 $1.12 billion $5.08 29.82

Cintas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than G&K Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for G&K Services and Cintas Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G&K Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cintas Corporation 1 7 2 0 2.10

Cintas Corporation has a consensus target price of $139.88, indicating a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Cintas Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cintas Corporation is more favorable than G&K Services.

Profitability

This table compares G&K Services and Cintas Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G&K Services 3.79% 9.12% 4.03% Cintas Corporation 9.79% 23.71% 9.70%

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats G&K Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

G&K Services Company Profile

G&K Services, Inc. is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies. It also manufactures certain work apparel garments that are used to support its garment rental and direct purchase programs. It operates in two segments: United States (includes the Dominican Republic) and Canada. The Company operated from approximately 160 locations, as of July 2, 2016. The Company serves a diverse base of customer locations in various industries, including automotive, warehousing, distribution, transportation, energy, manufacturing, food processing, retail, restaurants, construction and trades, hospitality, government, healthcare and others.

Cintas Corporation Company Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services. Its segments include uniform rental and facility services, and first aid and safety services. Its uniform rental and facility service segment offers services, which include rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items. Its first aid and safety service segment offers services, which include first aid and safety products and services. Rental processing plants, rental branches, first aid and safety facilities, fire protection facilities, direct sales offices, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities are all utilized by the businesses included in All Other.

