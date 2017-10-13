Analyzing Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Astrazeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrazeneca PLC and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrazeneca PLC $21.74 billion 4.02 $5.91 billion $3.05 11.32 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation $11.39 million 14.04 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

Astrazeneca PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Dividends

Astrazeneca PLC pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation does not pay a dividend. Astrazeneca PLC pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Astrazeneca PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astrazeneca PLC and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrazeneca PLC 17.80% 35.90% 8.81% Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation -158.51% -69.03% -47.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Astrazeneca PLC and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrazeneca PLC 2 10 13 0 2.44 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation 0 0 3 0 3.00

Astrazeneca PLC presently has a consensus target price of $36.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 92.81%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is more favorable than Astrazeneca PLC.

Risk and Volatility

Astrazeneca PLC has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrazeneca PLC beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrazeneca PLC Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience. In CVMD, it is expanding its portfolio into the cardiovascular-renal area with late-stage assets, such as ZS-9 and roxadustat, as well as investing to explore the benefits of its SGLT2 and GLP-1 franchises in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure (HF). The Company has approximately 40 projects in Phase I, including 29 new molecular entities (NMEs), and 11 oncology combination projects. It has approximately 40 projects in Phase II, including 25 NMEs; four significant additional indications for projects that have reached phase II, and seven oncology combination projects.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M). The Company’s product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceutical products, such as Epinephrine pre-filled syringe (PFS), APC-5000 dry powder inhaler (DPI), APC-1000 and APC-2000, and biotechnology products, such as TeloB-VAX (vaccine), APC-100, APC-200 and APC-300. The Company’s lead product candidate, the Epinephrine Injection USP 1:1000 0.3 milligram Pre-filled Single Dose Syringe, or the Epinephrine PFS, is a pre-filled syringe designed to deliver a premeasured 0.3 milligrams dose of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The Company also has licensed vaccine technology called somatic transgene immunization (STI) technology.

