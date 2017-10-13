Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inovio has a collaboration agreement with several companies and institutes like big pharma companies Roche, AstraZeneca, and the University of Pennsylvania, which not only lend it their expertise but also provide the required funding for development of its pipeline candidates. Also, the company’s progress with its pipeline is impressive. Nonetheless, the company’s targeted cervical cancer market holds huge untapped potential. The initiation of phase III program on its lead pipeline candidate, VGX-3100, for treatment of cervical dysplasia is encouraging. However, due to the early/mid-stage nature of Inovio’s pipeline, the company is highly dependent on VGX-3100, which is concerning. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

10/6/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2017 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 818,248 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $563.02 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 229.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.92) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

