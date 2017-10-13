Analysts Set Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) PT at $32.67

Shares of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

TOWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower International in a report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 61,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $567.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Tower International has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.87 million. Tower International had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower International will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tower International by 74.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 521,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 222,485 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tower International by 211.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 118,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 688,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tower International in the second quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s product portfolio includes body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

