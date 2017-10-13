Analysts Set Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Target Price at $2.63

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Parker Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parker Drilling by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Parker Drilling by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Parker Drilling by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Parker Drilling by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker Drilling by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 546,640 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker Drilling (NYSE PKD) traded up 2.9789% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.9783. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,085 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $134.84 million. Parker Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.25 million. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker Drilling will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.
About Parker Drilling
Parker Drilling Company (Parker Drilling) is a provider of contract drilling, and drilling-related services and rental tools and services. The Company’s business consists of two business lines: drilling services and rental tools services. Its Rental Tools Services business includes U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools segments, and its Drilling Services business includes its U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.