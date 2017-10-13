Analysts Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Corporation’s Q1 2018 Earnings (WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial Corporation’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Webster Financial Corporation alerts:

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Webster Financial Corporation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-webster-financial-corporations-q1-2018-earnings-wbs.html.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) traded down 0.30% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 105,423 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,639,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 14,031.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,092,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,351 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 3,821.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 784,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,006,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,503,000 after purchasing an additional 556,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,457 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.