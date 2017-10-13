Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Puplava Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. CTC LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 206.9% in the second quarter. CTC LLC now owns 178,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 120,448 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Trust Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

