Amira Nature Foods (ANFI) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) have trended positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amira Nature Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.834970939941 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE ANFI) opened at 6.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Amira Nature Foods has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amira Nature Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amira Nature Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd is primarily engaged in the business of processing and selling packaged Indian specialty rice, primarily basmati rice and other food products. The Company sells Basmati rice and other specialty rice, under its Amira brand, as well as under other third-party brands. It also sells non-basmati rice.

