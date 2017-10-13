Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total transaction of $283,573.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) opened at 182.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.75. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.99.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

