Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 3.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 6.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 9.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get D/B/A Chubb Limited New alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-sells-59-shares-of-dba-chubb-limited-new-cb.html.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $748,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,094,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 47,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $7,003,714.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,291,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,604 shares of company stock worth $10,031,383. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays PLC increased their target price on D/B/A Chubb Limited New from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.45.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE CB) traded up 0.91% during trading on Friday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,291 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $150.28.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $7.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. D/B/A Chubb Limited New’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New Company Profile

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for D/B/A Chubb Limited New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D/B/A Chubb Limited New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.