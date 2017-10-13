Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-has-2-40-million-position-in-powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq.html.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) traded up 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. 5,424,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average of $140.51. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a one year low of $113.45 and a one year high of $148.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.