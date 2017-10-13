Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 84,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ameritas-investment-partners-inc-has-2-19-million-holdings-in-american-financial-group-inc-afg.html.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 25,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $2,606,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,051 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $215,108.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE AFG) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. 78,477 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $106.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.