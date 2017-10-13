Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 634 Shares of Westar Energy, Inc. (WR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westar Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,587,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,454,000 after buying an additional 2,679,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Westar Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,610,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,624,000 after buying an additional 186,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westar Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,580,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Westar Energy by 365.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,057,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,122,000 after buying an additional 3,185,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Westar Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,428,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,773,000 after buying an additional 260,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $127,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry D. Irick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $511,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,611,715 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Westar Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Westar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Westar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200,103 shares. Westar Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $57.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $609.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.96 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westar Energy, Inc. will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

