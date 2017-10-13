Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Ameris Bancorp worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ameris-bancorp-abcb-shares-sold-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ ABCB) opened at 49.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 22.66%. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,889.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.