Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial Services worth $35,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial Services news, Chairman James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $1,962,382.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,519,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli A. Hunter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $216,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,979 shares of company stock worth $26,479,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,140 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Ameriprise Financial Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. will post $11.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial Services from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ameriprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $166.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Ameriprise Financial Services Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

