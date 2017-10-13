Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 546,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,591,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 170,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,767,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 237,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 142.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 736,981 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,040,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) opened at 18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 93.54% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

