Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,479 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Comfort Systems USA worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ameriprise-financial-inc-has-9-96-million-holdings-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) opened at 37.40 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $465.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $184,085.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.