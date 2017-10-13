Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Chemical Financial Corporation worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chemical Financial Corporation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation in the second quarter worth $152,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemical Financial Corporation by 59.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chemical Financial Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial Corporation in the first quarter worth $235,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Chemical Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

In other Chemical Financial Corporation news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 2,110 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $100,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 14,659 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $706,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CHFC) opened at 53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.15. Chemical Financial Corporation has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Chemical Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Chemical Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Chemical Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

