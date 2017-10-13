American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) had its price target upped by J P Morgan Chase & Co to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Electric Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.10.

American Electric Power (AEP) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,775 shares. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 52.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

