American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8,781.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,339,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,446,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,220,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,520 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,300,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $13.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/american-eagle-outfitters-inc-aeo-holdings-boosted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) opened at 13.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.