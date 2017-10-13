American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Receives $56.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.70.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get American Airlines Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 2,960,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 83.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Receives $56.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/american-airlines-group-inc-aal-receives-56-63-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Elise R. Eberwein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $162,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,738. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,435.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,607,876 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,114,000 after buying an additional 27,977,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,825,165 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,134,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667,389 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 46,745,831 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,040 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,480,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 943,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.