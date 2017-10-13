Americafirst Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Otter Tail Corporation comprises about 1.7% of Americafirst Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Americafirst Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Otter Tail Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail Corporation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail Corporation alerts:

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 12,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Otter Tail Corporation had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Otter Tail Corporation news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $62,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Americafirst Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/americafirst-capital-management-llc-invests-1-32-million-in-otter-tail-corporation-ottr.html.

About Otter Tail Corporation

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.