Americafirst Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Kellogg Company (K)

Americafirst Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2,851.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,385,000 after buying an additional 19,484,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kellogg by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,031,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,244,000 after buying an additional 8,495,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,846,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,047,000 after buying an additional 3,807,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 1,336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,273,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,094,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Americafirst Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Kellogg Company (K)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/americafirst-capital-management-llc-has-983000-stake-in-kellogg-company-k.html.

Shares of Kellogg Company (K) traded down 0.96% on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 642,797 shares. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg Company has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 70.22%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.74%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.