Americafirst Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,736,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,125,000 after buying an additional 649,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,704,000 after buying an additional 142,553 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,858,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,349,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,279,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,814,000 after buying an additional 135,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 119,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/americafirst-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-position-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt.html.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 171,290 shares of the stock were exchanged. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 47.24% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $183.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.