Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $2,410,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $32,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,213 shares of company stock valued at $56,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) opened at 7.95 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $9.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

