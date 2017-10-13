Amerco (UHAL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amerco earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.30535517632 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $957.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.57 million. Amerco had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Amerco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amerco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Amerco Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites.

