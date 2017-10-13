Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,813,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,520 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $51.46.
AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Ambarella had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $71,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $300,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 907,645 shares in the company, valued at $42,205,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,835 shares of company stock worth $1,301,265. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. AXA lifted its position in Ambarella by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 708,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,170 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,083,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 2,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.