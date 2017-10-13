Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DigitalGlobe were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalGlobe in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalGlobe by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalGlobe Inc alerts:

DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) opened at 34.40 on Friday. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1011.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/amalgamated-bank-reduces-stake-in-digitalglobe-inc-dgi.html.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.