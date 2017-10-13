Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Potlatch Corporation (PCH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Potlatch Corporation were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 26,031.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 343,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 196.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 396,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,428,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,684,000 after acquiring an additional 211,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation by 1,343.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,953 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatch Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Potlatch Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Potlatch Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.89%.

Potlatch Corporation Profile

Potlatch Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is primarily engaged in activities associated with timberland management, including the sale of timber, management of timberlands, and purchase and sale of timberlands. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of wood products.

