Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,720 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) opened at 42.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $53.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Michael Holmes acquired 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,019.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $105,217.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,462.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

