Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Realogy Holdings Corp. worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 310.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $42.00 target price on shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Realogy Holdings Corp. news, SVP Timothy B. Gustavson sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $107,760.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) opened at 32.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Realogy Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

