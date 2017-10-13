Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 38,800 Shares of TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 148.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of TeleTech Holdings worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeleTech Holdings Inc. alerts:

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ TTEC) opened at 43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $43.60.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from TeleTech Holdings’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.22%. TeleTech Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut TeleTech Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TeleTech Holdings in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut TeleTech Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/alliancebernstein-l-p-buys-38800-shares-of-teletech-holdings-inc-ttec.html.

About TeleTech Holdings

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TeleTech Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeleTech Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.