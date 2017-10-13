Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 27,776 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,072,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 276,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE SLF) opened at 39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3439 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

Sun Life Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 11,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

