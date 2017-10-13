Allergan PLC. (AGN) Stake Lifted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Allergan PLC. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allergan PLC. worth $68,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allergan PLC. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE AGN) opened at 204.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.29. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $256.80.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 EPS for the current year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

