Allergan PLC. (AGN) Given a $231.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $231.00 price objective on Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGN. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS AG reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.44.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.71% on Thursday, hitting $205.52. 1,815,947 shares of the stock traded hands. Allergan PLC. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $256.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.29.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 79.17% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Allergan PLC.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allergan PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Allergan PLC. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan PLC.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

