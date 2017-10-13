Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Allegiant have underperformed its industry so far this year We expect the company's third-quarter results, scheduled to be out on Oct 25, to be hurt by high costs. As in the previous quarter, high labor costs are expected to limit bottom-line growth in the third quarter as well. High fuel costs are also expected to hurt the bottom line. The stock has witnessed the third-quarter Zacks Consensus Estimate being revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days. For the third quarter of 2017, the company expects Cost per available seat miles (CASM) to grow 16–18%. The metric is still expected to increase in the band of 10% to 12% for full-year 2017. Moreover, Allegiant is a highly leveraged company. We are, however, impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a sell rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.42.

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ ALGT) traded down 1.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.30. 33,859 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $182.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.58 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post $8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 141,260.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81,533 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 676,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

