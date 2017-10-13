Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company restated their hold rating on shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

“ATI pre-announced Q3 EPS below Street, driven by unfavorable price-cost dynamics.”,” Cowen and Company’s analyst commented.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) traded up 2.22% on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 2,313,842 shares of the stock traded hands. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock’s market cap is $2.71 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $880.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,472,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 492,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

