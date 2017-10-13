Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche Tard from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.22.

Alimentation Couche Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

